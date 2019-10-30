Defending champion Parsons Domino Club and Constituency Number Six sister club Saddlers Domino Club sent out an early warning Tuesday night that the finals of the annual Constituency Number Seven Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris Domino League might feature teams from outside Constituency Number Seven for the first time in tournament history.

Playing in the first of the best of three semi-finals, Saddlers Domino Club dispatched Unstoppable 13-7 in dramatic fashion at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project while defending champions Parsons Domino Club eclipsed Guinness Domino Club 14-7 in a match held at Cuban Bar, also in Lodge Project.

Saddlers bested Unstoppable twice during the round-robin stage of the league, 13-10 in the first round and 13-8 in the second round.

Saddlers never trailed and were at one time leading 9-4 before Unstoppable added two successive games from both their tables to bring the score to 9-6 with Hope Bradley tallying the scores. The two teams then added a game each to put the score at 10-7 before Saddlers players broke off to end with a comfortable 13-7 win.

Saddlers’ players on table two were the most potent, delivering three double win games, including the very last game which was masterminded by Stephen Gilbert and Keithroy Eddy.

At Cuban Bar, defending champions Parsons, still smarting from a 14-6 beating they had received from Guinness last week, rallied to ensure a similar slip did not occur. In the first round Parsons had beaten Guinness 13-6.

Guinness showed some resistance at the early stages. Parsons initially took the game from 6-4 in their favour; to 11-6 before Guinness added a point to make the score stand at 11-7 in favour of the champions — Kerone Roache tallied the points.

Taking control of the game from table two, Colonel Mills and Lashawn Hazel of Parsons quickly added a point to make the score stand at 12-7, and even before table one could end their game, Mills and Hazel delivered a devastating double score win that ended the game at 14-7 for the champions.

The second of the best-of-three semi-final games will be played Thursday. If both Parsons and Saddlers win, they will go straight into the finals. Should either Guinness, Unstoppable, or both win in their second encounter, it will trigger a third game which will serve as a tie-breaker to determine which team goes into the finals.

Domino action continues tonight at 7:30 p.m. with one best-of-the-rest semi-final match between past champions Unity Patriots Domino Club and Giants Domino Club at Cuban Bar in Lodge Project.

The winner of that match will face Small Corner Bar Domino Club in the best-of-three best-of-the-rest finals at a date to be determined and will likely be played at the Lodge Community Centre.

The longest running domino league in the country is sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris.