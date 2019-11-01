The second encounter in the best of three semi-final games of the 24th annual Constituency Number Seven Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris Domino League competition Thursday proved to be a bag of mixed fortunes for the two teams from Constituency Number Six as defending champions Parsons Domino Club booked a slot in the finals, but Saddlers Domino Club and Unstoppable Domino Club will now have to move on to a tie breaker.

Parsons overcame Guinness Domino Club 13-8 at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project, but Unstoppable stopped Saddlers in their tracks with a 13-8 beating at Cuban Bar in Lodge Project. With Saddlers winning the first encounter, the two teams will now meet on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lodge Community Centre for the final game of the best-of-three semi-finals for the right to meet Parsons in the finals.

In the Parsons/Guinness matchup, the defending champions led from the start and were at one point leading 9-1. A late onslaught from Guinness saw them win more games, but it was not enough, as the defending champions surged ahead to take the game 13-8.

Unstoppable, who had lost to Saddlers in the first of the best of three semi-final matches, won the first two games before their opponents could find their footing.After Saddlers fought back and tied the points at 5-5, Unstoppable players vacated the tables for a regroup and pep-talk. Re-energised, Unstoppable prevailed in a back-and-forth battle and emerged the 13-8 winner.

Domino action continues Sunday at 4:30 p.m. when past champions Unity Patriots Domino Club face Small Corner Bar Domino Club at Cuban Bar in Lodge Project in a one-off final to determine the Champion in the Best of the Rest competition..

The longest running domino league in the country is sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris.