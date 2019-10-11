The Passport Office in the Ministry of National Security responded to reports alleging authorities in St. Maarten confiscated over 105 new St. Kitts and Nevis passports carried by citizens of the Dominican Republic as “false, unfounded and malicious,” and not in the best interests of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Ministry of National Security said, to date, authorities in St. Maarten have not advised the Government of any incident surrounding passengers holding St. Kitts and Nevis passports or passports found, and authorities in St. Maarten have not sent any confiscated passports to the authorities in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The response also said, when contacted after the allegations surfaced, counterparts in St. Maarten denied any knowledge of such happenings or any untoward development relating to the passports.

The Passport Office said the issuance of passports in St. Kitts and Nevis is a controlled process with a number ofindependent stages, each requiring its own independent verification and certification process and compliant with international standards to ensure integrity, and The Ministry of National Security remains undeterred in its efforts to ensure that passport processing procedures are highly reliable and in accordance with international best practices.