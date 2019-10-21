The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, warned the public in an announcement Monday about the existence of fake Facebook and social media accounts alleging to be the prime minister.

While these fake sites may use the Prime Minister’s photo and name, their intention is to spread misinformation through false and scandalous information, the announcement warned, ands some of the pages are scams and should not be trusted and should be reported to the respective social media sites.

Fake social media accounts can also be reported to presssec@gov.kn.

Prime Minister Harris can be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by searching for his official handle, which is @pmharriskn, the announcement noted. Facebook has verified Prime Minister Harris’ official page by placing a white check mark inside a blue circle next to the Prime Minister’s name, Dr. The Honourable Timothy Harris. This blue circle appears just above @pmharriskn.

The announcement also alerted the public if the person claiming to be either the Prime Minister or another government official asks for money through Instant Messenger, Direct Message or any other means, this is a scam and not a real charity.