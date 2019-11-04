The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris extended congratulations to the Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda in recognition of the country’s attainment of 38 years of Independence on Friday, Nov. 1.

“Thirty-eight years of nationhood is indeed an important milestone worthy of celebration. It is a time to reflect on the many challenges you have overcome as a sovereign state, and press ahead with a strong sense of purpose and optimism,” Prime Minister Harris said in a letter addressed to Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister, the Honourable Gaston Browne. The prime minister added the theme chosen to commemorate the country’s Independence anniversary, “Embracing our National Pride,” “speaks to your willingness to acknowledge and celebrate your identity as a nation. It is moreover, a clarion call to all nationals of Antigua and Barbuda to engage in the continuous task of nation building.

“I pray Almighty God’s blessing and protection on you and the people of Antigua and Barbuda. May you grow in strength and prosperity in the weeks and months ahead,” the letter said.