Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC. JP., who was conferred with the Doctor of Laws (LL.D.) Degree for Public Service from the University of the West Indies Open Campus Saturday.

Prime Minister Harris was among hundreds in attendance at the 2019 UWI Open Campus graduation ceremony held at the St. John’s Pentecostal Church in Antigua and Barbuda. Several nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis also graduated during the ceremony.

Sir Tapley is among eleven awardees being officially recognized and conferred with honorary degrees during the 2019 graduation ceremonies for making significant contributions to the region and beyond in their respective fields of expertise, including the arts, business, religion and the sciences.

Addressing today’s ceremony, His Excellency Sir Tapley Seaton said he was humbled to have been conferred the honorary Doctor of Laws (LL.D.) Degree and imparted some words of advice to the members of the 2019 graduating class as they take the next steps along their respective professional and personal paths.

“You must not be a fleeting contributor to your community. Pursue avenues with young people; explore your countries’ rich history; research the contributions of our forebearers; engage in worthwhile discussions, pursue further learning with a purpose. Younger members of your community will look up to you for guidance; monitor them well so that later you can be proud of their achievements, which will also reflect well on you,” Sir Tapley siad.

His Excellency Sir Tapley Seaton was admitted to practice Law in 1975 from among the first group of graduates of the Faculty of Law at The UWI Cave Hill Campus.In September of 2015, Sir Tapley was appointed Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis and later that year was conferred a knighthood by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.