Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris led a St. Kitts and Nevis delegation to the 2019 Caribbean Forum on Regional Transformation for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth Wednesday at the Lloyd Erskine Sandifold Center in Barbados.

The forum, which is designed to explore avenues for regional transformation with the aim of achieving sustainable and inclusive growth, is now in its ninth year and is jointly organized by the Government of Barbados, the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to bring together senior policymakers, public and private stakeholders, as well as multilateral development partners.

Prime Minister Harris was expected to attend three panel discussions that will focus on leveraging institutional arrangements to boost regional integration, developing an appropriate approach to tax incentives, as well as the need for Caribbean countries to work closely together in creating a disaster resilience strategy.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister will join the Honourable Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; the Honourable Allen Chastanet, the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, as well as the President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Dr. William Warren Smith and the Director of the Western Hemisphere Department of the IMF, Mr. Alejandro Werner on a fourth panel that will look at the challenges the Caribbean faces in a changing geopolitical environment.

Prime Minister Harris is accompanied by Senior Minister the Honourable Vance Amory and Permanent Representative for St. Kitts and Nevis to the Organization of American States (OAS), His Excellency Dr. Everson Hull.