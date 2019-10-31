Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris will hold his monthly press conference Monday, Nov. 4 at 2:00 p.m. in the Parliamentary Lounge at Government Headquarters it was announced Thursday.

The press conference will be broadcast live on national media and attended by the press corps who will ask questions for the benefit of the listening and viewing public.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) will stream the press conference live on Facebook, starting at 2:00 p.m. on Monday. Prime Minister Harris’ press conferences are also streamed live on www.facebook.com/sknismedia/.

Listen to live coverage of the Prime Minister’s press conference on Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM), WINN (98.9) FM, ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3 or 96.9 FM) or ZIZ TV (https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/).