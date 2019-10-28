Eleven Police Officers and a Traffic Warden were recognized at a graduation ceremony held at the Police Training School Friday for successfully completed the six-week Basics in Computer Training Course, part of a series undertaken by the Force Personnel’s Office to prepare Officers, Wardens and civilian members of staff to utilise the computer-based data collection systems being put in place.

“I would just like it to be clear that we cannot do today’s job with yesterday’s skills…I’m very pleased today to see that The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has taken this bold initiative to at least prepare its staff on the way forward as it relates to computer and technology. I would like to take the opportunity to commend each and every one of you so give yourself a round of applause… I am very pleased in the direction we are heading,” Assistant Commissioner of Police with the responsibility for Operations, Adolph Adams said.

Force Personnel Officer Clifford Govia, also congratulated the trainees, telling them they had demonstrated an understanding that computers are fundamental to the crime fighting effort.

“I want to commend you for the hard work and the commitment…This is the beginning of a new journey. The first step has started, then you are going to advance to intermediate and then on to advanced. We believe in an organization of lifelong learning…We want you to develop the knowledge necessary to be effective as Police Officers,” said Mr. Govia.

Course Facilitator and Technical Operations Coordinator for the Force, Shirman White, lauded his students for a job well done — not only successfully completing the course, but maintaining a high average throughout.

“What really stood out to me as an instructor was the hunger and thirst for more…I want to thank the trainees, the Force Personnel Officer, and the High Command for giving me this opportunity to be able to instruct and pass on invaluable information and knowledge to the trainees and equipping them to serve the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said.