Police are investigating a traffic accident that occurred in Halfway Tree that occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Monday in which one person was seriously injured.

A vehicle owned and driven by Kadeem Warner of Newton Ground was traveling along the Island Main Road from Basseterre when he collided with the back of a vehicle owned by Carib Brewery (St. Kitts and Nevis) Ltd. driven by Marlon Strawn of Cayon.

Warner sustained a broken foot and was transported to the JNF General Hospital via ambulance. He remains warded in a stable condition.