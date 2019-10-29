Traffic Accident Under Investigation

Police are investigating a traffic accident in the White Gate area that occurred at approximately 8 a.m. Sunday involving a pedestrian and a motor jeep owned by The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

The jeep, driven by Officer Marlon Raymond, was travelling from St. Paul’s to Dieppe Bay along the road running through the White Gate area when the vehicle in front stopped suddenly. The Officer then lost control of the motor jeep and collided with Tyrique Browne of St. Paul’s, who was walking along the grass on the side of the road, then collided with a tree.

Officer Raymond and Browne were taken to the Pogson Medical Centre and the JNF Hospital respectively. Browne sustained a number of injuries including a broken arm. He is warded in a stable condition. Officer Raymond was treated for his injuries and discharged.

Constituency Office Fire Under Investigation

Police are investigating an early morning fire at the Labour Party Constituency #4 Office reported at approximately 5 a.m. Monday, October 28.

Officers from the Sandy Point Fire and Rescue Services extinguished the fire. The main interior office was extensively damaged.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Old Road Police Station at 465-6250, the nearest Police station or the Crime hotline at 707.