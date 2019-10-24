The Department of Community Development in partnership with the St. James’ Fun Lovers Group and the Department of Education, through the Violet O. Jeffers-Nicholls (VOJN) Primary School, launched its second Recycled Christmas Ornament Contest during the school’s assembly Wednesday.

Ms. Nicole Liburd, a member of the Fun Lovers Group and coordinator of the contest, described the competition as a volunteer initiative, designed to get more persons from the Combermere area involved in community activities.

“We wanted to get more persons involved in the Christmas tree lighting in December, and in environmental issues and we came up with the idea in 2018 to host a Recycled Ornament Contest,” she said. “It was quite good. We only targeted Grade 3-6 at VOJN and we had about 12 to 15 participants… The purpose of this contest is to educate students from an early age about the need to reduce, reuse and recycle -3 Rs- and encourage creativity… This is the second year of the initiative and the plan is to expand the initiative to other communities in 2020.”

Last year the materials selected were wood, tin, styrofoam and plastic.This year’s ornaments must be made with tin or tin cans, be an outdoor ornament and waterproof. They should be no more than 5”x 5” in size and be lightweight enough to be hung on a tree.Materials used cannot pose a safety hazard to the creator or those enjoying the ornament, and the use of sharp, toxic or easily breakable materials are off limits.

Each student may submit two entries. The deadline for submission is Dec. 4 at the Department of Community Development. Students are not restricted by expense.

“Garbage is free; it levels the playing field. Students would only be limited by their imaginations and the guidelines for size etc. All ornaments produced will be showcased on the community tree at Newcastle,” she said.“We feel this type of contest has significant merit, bringing to mind the simplicity and traditions shared in many Nevisian homes at Christmas time.”