African Union Expresses Outrage Over Alleged Trump Remarks

The African Union, a group representing the continent’s countries, and African ambassadors to the United Nations, sharply denounced US President Donald Trump’s reference to African nations as “shitholes” and called on him to retract his statement and apologize.

“The African Union Mission wishes to express its infuriation, disappointment and outrage over the unfortunate comment made by Mr. Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, which remarks dishonor the celebrated American creed and respect for diversity and human dignity,” the African Union mission to the United States said in a blistering statement.

Condemning the comments “in the strongest terms,” the AU demanded “a retraction of the comment as well as an apology, not only to the Africans, but to all people of African descent around the globe.”

African UN envoys issued a statement saying their group is “extremely appalled at, and strongly condemns the outrageous, racist and xenophobic remarks attributed to the President of the United States of America.”

The envoys released a joint statement Friday after an emergency meeting was held to address the issue.

The group “is concerned at the continuing and growing trend from the US administration towards Africa and people of African descent to denigrate the continent and people of color,” it said.

Making reference to Trump’s reported derogatory comments about Haiti, ambassadors expressed solidarity with the people of Haiti “and others that have been similarly denigrated.”

They thanked “the American people from all walks of life and backgrounds who have condemned the remarks” and reaffirmed their commitment “to the values and principles of multilateralism, diversity and equality of nations.”

African anger about Trump’s comments, made during a White House meeting on immigration, could impact US companies doing business in one of the world’s fastest growing regions and complicate the Pentagon’s counterterrorism efforts and security cooperation on the continent, diplomats and analysts said.