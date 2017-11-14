American Woman Named Head of Haiti UN Mission

NEW YORK, USA–United Nations Secretary‑General António Guterres has named 53- year-old American national, Susan D Page of the United States, as his Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti (MINUJUSTH).

MINUJUSTH replaces the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) that ended its operations in the French-speaking Caribbean Community.

The UN mission, established in June 2004 by a UN Security Council resolution, succeeded a Multinational Interim Force after then President Bertrand Aristide departed Haiti for exile in the aftermath of an armed conflict which spread to several cities across the country.

For the last four years it was under the leadership of the Trinidad and Tobago diplomat, Sandra Honoré, who along with Mamadou Diallo of Guinea, were praised by Guterres for the contribution to the stabilisation of the Caribbean country.

The UN said Page brings to her new position extensive managerial and leadership experience in diplomacy, international development and the rule of law.

She served as Deputy Special Representative for Rule of Law in MINUSTAH since January 2017, and was the first United States Ambassador to South Sudan, after which she served as the Acting United States Ambassador to the African Union and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

Page held the position of senior adviser in the Office of the United States Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan and served as United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs. Her United Nations experience includes positions as director of the Rule of Law Advisory Unit in the United Nations Mission in the Sudan, and senior legal adviser for the United Nations Development Programme in Sudan and in Rwanda.