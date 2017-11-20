Bahama’s Baha Mar Steps Up to Host Branson’s Necker Cup

Virgin founder, Sir Richard Branson has never been one to shy away from a fight when he’s passionate about a cause. In late August 2017, Hurricanes Irma and Maria decimated Necker Island, the exclusive island retreat owned by the humanitarian/entrepreneur. In a heartbeat, efforts were underway to put the pieces back together.

Sir Richard’s sports centrepiece and celebrity magnet, The Necker Cup, which began in 2012, could have been one of the BVI’s more public casualties. But like a protective sibling, Baha Mar in the Bahamas, a formidable five hour and fifty minute plane ride away from Necker Island, has come to the rescue, and is playing host to the 2017 Necker Cup.

The Necker Cup Pro Am Tournament spans six days, bringing together ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) and WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) players with amateur teams at all levels. This year, tennis celebrities in attendance to the event include Grigor Dimitrov, Janko Tipsarevic, Justine Henin and Brad Gilbert.

The title sponsor for the Necker Cup, Manuka Doctor (a New Zealand honey skin crème that will undoubtedly make its way into million dollar gift bags), will provide the Legends Camp, which offers tennis clinics and instruction by renowned coaches Wayne Bryan and Murphy Jensen.

The Cup’s final night gala dinner and auction is expected to bring in a groaningly heavy purse which will be used to benefit BVI hurricane relief efforts. To date, the Necker Cup has raised over three million dollars for myriad causes so the odds are that BVI hurricane relief will be infused with much needed cash after the last player has left the court and the last VIP has had their pre-flight facial at Baha’s ESPA spa.