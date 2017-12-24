Bahamas Re-Elected to International Maritime Org. Council



NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Bahamas has been re-elected to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council. It secured re-election during the organization’s recent 30th Assembly.

Minister of Transport and Local Government Frankie Campbell said it represents “a significant achievement not only for the nation, but also regionally for the Caribbean and globally for Small Island Development States for whom The Bahamas will strive to ensure equal representation during the international meetings.

“Council representation enables The Bahamas to be at the forefront of the decision making on the issues that will impact all industry stakeholders, including our ship owners, and the importance of this role from the regulatory process is immeasurable,” he told a press conference earlier this week.

The IMO is the United Nations’ specialized agency for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of maritime pollution by ships. The IMO Council is the executive organ of the IMO and is responsible, under the Assembly, for supervising the work of the Organization.

The Bahamas has the world’s seventh largest shipping register, with over 1,560 ships.

The Transport Minister said the process to garner support and confidence of the voting IMO member states was a Bahamian inter-agency collaborative effort undertaken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Transport, Local Government and The Bahamas Maritime Authority.

The Bahamas has served on the IMO Council from 1991 to 1995 and from 1999 to present and will now serve through to 2019.