Photo: CARICOM Chairman Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell of Grenada

CARICOM eyes key outcomes from UN climate change talks

From CARICOM

Greater Georgetown, Guyana – Mitigating climate risks and building resilience against extreme weather events underpin key areas of focus for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) during the ongoing United Nations (UN) climate talks in Bonn, Germany. The 23rd meeting of the Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 23) is being held Nov. 6-17 under the presidency of Fiji.

This year’s climate talks mark the first time a member of the Alliance for Small Island States (AOSIS) has held the presidency. It presents an important opportunity for CARICOM and the wider Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to influence the global climate change agenda.

Against the backdrop of the unprecedented climate disaster events that struck the Caribbean in September 2017, the opportunity looms large to focus the world’s attention on the peculiar vulnerabilities of small-island and low-lying coastal countries. For CARICOM, COP 23 offers an opportunity to advance the Paris Agreement Work Program and to strengthen partnerships for climate action targeting financing for mitigation and adaptation.

The community is expected to continue to advocate for the international community to honour the annual commitment of $100 billion to assist developing countries in their adaptation and mitigation efforts. The scale of the devastation in Barbuda (sister isle of Antigua), Dominica, the British Virgin Islands, St. Marten, Ragged Island in the Bahamas, the Turks and Caico Islands and Anguilla will be highlighted as strong reminders of the need to upscale efforts, especially among SIDS, to adapt to and recover from the impact of global climate change. CARICOM is therefore intent on pushing for countries to implement their intended Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to greenhouse gas emissions, as it continues to advocate that global temperature limit should be 1.5°C, which is critical for our survival.