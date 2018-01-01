CARICOM Fetes Haiti on 214th Independence Anniversary

GEORGETOWN – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has congratulated the Government and people of Haiti on the nation’s 214th anniversary of political independence from France.

In a message to mark the anniversary, celebrated on January 1, CARICOM secretary-general Irwin LaRoque said the occasion is cause for celebration “since history has proven that the success of the Haitian Revolution extended into the success of the region both socially and politically.”

He noted that the French speaking CARICOM country has demonstrated its resilience to the world on several occasions.

“The courage and fortitude of the Haitian people have served as an inspiration to the people of the Region. The contribution of the country to the world of art, music, literature and academia has gained Haiti international renown.”

The Secretary General, in his letter to the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, said that as the regional grouping looks forward to Haiti’s leadership of CARICOM, the nation continues to make its mark through its commitment to the welfare of people with disabilities.

“The Caribbean Community salutes Haiti as it continues its journey of self-determination.,” LaRoque said. (CMC)