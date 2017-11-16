CARICOM issues call for nominations for Energy Personality Award

From CARICOM

Greater Georgetown, Guyana – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Energy Programme has issued a call for nominations for an “Energy Personality Award.” The nominations call is being made as CARICOM Energy Month is being celebrated.

CEM is observed in November. The month of activities, aimed at highlighting the energy thrust of the community and its successes, was launched Oct. 30 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The award that is now being introduced is intended to honor an individual who has been actively engaged in advancing the sustainable energy agenda on the basis of their energy achievements on the national/regional stage; and impact of the achievements on the citizens of the region.

Nominees must have made outstanding contributions within the region in areas that promote the following:

Renewable Energy

Energy Efficiency and Conservation

Rural electrification

Energy Access

The call for nominations ends Dec. 15, and the winner will be announced in March 2018.

Please see the following rules and nomination form. For more information on the nomination process, visit the CARICOM Energy Facebook Page.

Energy Personality Award Rules

Energy Personality Nomination Form