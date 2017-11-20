Photo: CARICOM Secretariat and C-DAC officials pose after the signing ceremony.

CARICOM Secretariat embraces technology reform to enhance service delivery

From CARICOM

Greater Georgetown, Guyana – The CARICOM Secretariat moved another step forward last Wednesday in its ongoing reform process when it officially took ownership of a new web-based integrated workflow system (IWS), which will enhance the efficiency of its operations and improve the delivery of service.

The IWS was developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), a research and development company from India, under a project financed by the government of India. A C-DAC team, led by Director General and Group Coordinator Dr. Debashi Dutta, was on hand for Wednesday’s official handing over ceremony of technical documentation and manuals at the headquarters of the CARICOM Secretariat in Georgetown, Guyana.

The integrated workflow system provides platforms for document management (document approval workflow), records management and web content management. The project has also delivered templates for a web portal.

Speaking at the hand over ceremony, Deputy Secretary-General at the CARICOM Secretariat Ambassador Manorma Soeknandan praised the efforts made by the C-DAC and CARICOM Secretariat’s Integrated Information Service teams to successfully deliver this ground-breaking project. She also noted that staff members who viewed the various modules have very high expectations for positive change.

India’s High Commissioner to Guyana H.E. V Mahalingam said that while change of the type envisaged by the new system often brings initial discomfort, this project provides a two-member hand-holding team for a period of one year to assist with the transition. Dr. Dutta told those at the ceremony that the system provided by his team will be a model for the region and the world.

C-DAC is the premier research and development organisation of the Department of Electronics and Information Technology in India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for carrying out R & D in IT, electronics and associated areas.