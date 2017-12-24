CDB Offers Major Funding For Anquilla Electric Repairs

THE VALLEY, Anguilla – The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has approved more than US$5 million in funding to support the Anguilla Electricity Company Limited (ANGLEC) with the complete restoration of its transmission and distribution system which was damaged during the passage of Hurricane Irma in September.

The severe weather event destroyed poles, transmission lines and transformers, causing notable disruption to Anguilla’s electricity supply. The outage also interrupted the island’s water supply and resulted in the cancellation of numerous hotel bookings.

“The economic impact of these disruptions has been significant. This project will therefore focus on urgently restoring the transmission and distribution system by financing the purchase of replacement equipment and material needed for complete restoration,” said Daniel Best, Director, Projects Department, CDB.

He also noted the need to address Anguilla’s vulnerability to climate change and build the country’s resilience to its impacts.

“This project will also include a climate vulnerability and risk assessment that will provide recommendations to improve the climate resilience of Anguilla’s electricity network. The Bank will also support the preparation of a business continuity plan to help ANGLEC recover better and faster after a disaster event,” Best said.

Under the project, the transmission and distribution system will be rebuilt in accordance with current installation standards, and ANGLEC will use the opportunity to introduce measures to correct some pre-existing issues. These include improving the anchoring and staying of new poles and re-routing power lines.

In addition to a loan from CDB, the project will be supported through US$61,000 in grant resources provided by the European Investment Bank (EIB) to the CDB under the EIB Grant Facility for Climate Action Support, and counterpart financing from ANGLEC.

Hurricane Irma caused a total shutdown of Anguilla’s electricity system, affecting households, essential services, government entities and businesses. A month later, only 40 per cent of Anguillians regained service.