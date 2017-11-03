China Donating $15m to Dominica

ROSEAU, Dominica — The Government of Dominica has expressed its gratitude to China for its generous support of emergency relief and rebuilding efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria. In total China is donating $15 million to the Island nation.

In addition to supplying emergency material immediately following the hurricane, the government China provided US$800,000.00 to Dominica for emergency relief. China also provided a grant of US$3 million to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for post-Maria roofing support in Dominica.

Finally, a generous allocation of US$14 million has been made to Dominica by China for post-disaster restoration.

Minister for foreign affairs and CARICOM affairs, Francine Baron, applauded the contribution of China as yet another example of its commitment to South-South cooperation and an indication of the strong ties of friendship existing between the China and Dominica.