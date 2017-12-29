CIBC FirstCaribbean appoints new COO

From FirstCaribbean

Bridgetown, Barbados – CIBC FirstCaribbean has announced the appointment of Colette Delaney to the role of chief operating officer, effective Dec. 8.

In announcing the appointment, Chief Executive Officer Gary Brown noted: “Colette brings a wealth of experience and strong leadership to the COO role. She has been developing a deeper understanding of our country management and client relationships since embracing her responsibilities as head of regional country management earlier this year. Given our strategic focus on client service excellence and growing our business, this change provides us an opportunity to align our leadership in a cohesive and holistic manner. It also allows for better collaboration on client service matters across our business lines and with a country management perspective.”

As COO, Delaney assumes responsibility for the performance of the bank’s functional regional business lines – retail and business banking, cards and customer relationship management, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management. She continues to be responsible for the bank’s regional country management, including local regulatory and client relationships. Additionally, Delaney leads the marketing and communications and strategy functions, for which she assumed responsibility in May 2017. Concurrent with these expanded responsibilities, Delaney has also been appointed a member of the Board of Directors of FirstCaribbean International Bank, Limited.

Delaney joined CIBC FirstCaribbean in 2013, serving as the bank’s chief risk and administrative officer. She is a banking professional of more than 30 years’ experience, having begun her career with CIBC in 1987, and previously with National Westminster Bank plc. She holds a Master of Arts degree from St. Anne’s College, University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, an MBA from Cass Business School in London, and received the designation of associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in the United Kingdom in 1989.

Prior to joining CIBC FirstCaribbean, Delaney held the position of an executive vice president within Retail Banking at CIBC. She is a former director of the Canadian Payments Association and Acxsys Corporation. She was also a director of Skills for Change, a non-profit organization helping newcomers to Canada.

CIBC FirstCaribbean is the largest, regionally-listed bank in the English- and Dutch-speaking Caribbean serving more than 17 markets through 3,000 staff across 68 branches and offices.