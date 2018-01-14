“Too Dangerous”…US Travel Warning on 5 Mexican States

(CNN)Mexico — long a destination for world-class museums, archaeological sites and beach resorts — now has five states tagged with the US State Department’s most severe travel warning.

The advisories cite drug cartel activity and violent crime, and the Tamaulipas warning was very blunt.

“Do not travel due to crime,” it states. “Violent crime, such as murder, armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, extortion, and sexual assault, is common.

Gang activity, including gun battles, is widespread. Armed criminal groups target public and private passenger buses traveling through Tamaulipas, often taking passengers hostage and demanding ransom payments. Local law enforcement has limited capability to respond to violence in many parts of the state.”

Many tourist destinations have no restrictions.

In a statement, Mexico’s Tourism Ministry noted that more than 28 of its most popular tourism destinations for international travelers have no restrictions.

“It’s significant that the five tourist destinations that account for 80% of foreign tourist travel to Mexico (Cancún, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta-Riviera Nayarit and Mexico City) were not classified with restrictions for international travelers by the State Department,” the statement said.