Enormous Coke Bust off El Salvador

Mexico City – Officials in El Salvador say the country’s navy has seized nearly 1.7 metric tons of cocaine from a semi-submersible boat off the country’s Pacific coast.

Three Colombian crew members and one Guatemalan man were detained on the boat about 425 km off the coast.

Video of the seizure shows the boat had a completely sealed deck and a small, sub-like conning tower that stood above the water.

The prosecutors’ office announced on the drugs were probably worth $42 million on the street.

Such boats are designed to keep a low visual and radar profile to escape detection. It was the first such craft seized by El Salvadoran forces.