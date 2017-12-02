Grenada to Fight Child Sex Crimes with Special Victims Unit

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada– Alarming statistics showing that Grenada’s children are under threat from various forms of perverted actions has forced the Keith Mitchell Administration to propose forming a special victims unit to fight these crimes.

The issue took centre stage in Parliament as Mitchell revealed that 60 per cent of all sexual assault cases before the law courts are related to child sexual abuse.

“Let us be very clear on this: child abuse, like rape, in all forms is an evil scourge that tears at the social fabric of our society and must be stopped now,” he told legislators.

The Prime Minister announced that Government would establish a special victims unit and enact legislation that would require convicted sex offenders to be registered as part of the efforts to combat increasing child sexual abuse and other forms of sexual violence.

“In 2018, a special victims unit will be established to further assist victims and their families with counselling and other support services. Additionally, a special hotline will be installed to offer advice, information and other services,” he said.

Mitchell called on Grenadians to take a stand against the scourge of child abuse. “Our collective consciences must be shaken and we must find the resolve to take back our communities and protect our children and young people,” he stressed.

The Grenadian leader said a National Committee for the Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse has also been set up with a mandate to make recommendations to the state and other stakeholders.

He also announced that the Ministry of Social Development will get funds to help deal with the situation, although he acknowledged that it would not be enough.