Grenada to host CDB’s 48th annual meeting

From the CDB

Bridgetown, Barbados – Grenada will host the 48th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), which is scheduled to take place May 30-31. The programme for this year’s meeting will focus on resilience against the backdrop of one of the most devastating hurricane seasons the Caribbean region has experienced in recent history.

Approximately 400 delegates, including government ministers and officials, private sector representatives, members of civil society, academia, and media are expected to attend the meeting. The event will highlight the impact of the bank’s investments in its 19 borrowing member countries (BMCs). In addition, participants will take part in strategic discussions on resolving some of the Caribbean Region’s most pressing economic and social development issues.

“CDB thanks the government of Grenada for agreeing to host the bank’s 48th annual meeting,” said the CDB president, Dr. W. Warren Smith. “We look forward to working hand in hand with local officials on this flagship event. I am optimistic about the outcomes the meeting will realise as our partners gather with a common goal to help this region achieve resilience in all its forms.”

The annual meeting agenda features events at which development partners, thought leaders and other stakeholders will share and exchange knowledge and ideas on topics of regional relevance:

The William G. Demas Memorial Lecture, a signature event at which a distinguished speaker makes a presentation on a trending economic and social development topic.

VYBZING, the Youth Outreach Programme, through which the bank will engage the youth of Grenada directly on regional development issues. The event aims to empower young people to be agents of positive change in their communities.

Interactive seminars at which expert presenters and panelists will share new research findings and data on key topics. This year’s line-up will focus on aviation; the blue economy; building resilient cities; and supporting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in a post-disaster Caribbean.

The bank will also convene its annual Governors’ Roundtable, where CDB governors receive an update on critical operational developments that could have implications for the bank’s day-to-day management. They will also consider proposed strategic approaches that could enhance CDB’s effectiveness and responsiveness to its BMCs.

This year marks the fourth time Grenada is hosting CDB’s annual meeting: Previous meetings were held there in 1974, 1987 and 1998.