Guyanese Cops Find Drug Submarine, Two Men Arrested

A Venezuelan and a Guyanese, both 40-year-old men, are in police custody following the discovery of a suspected submersible drug vessel in a creek at Annbisi River, Port Kaituma, North West District of Guyana.

One of the suspects, a welder, was operating on the deck plating of the submersible when he was found by the police.

Police said an intelligence-led operation resulted in the seizure of the vessel which is about 25 meters long, 2.7 meters in width and 2.8 meters in depth.

The Guyanese, who is a welder, was completing repairs on the vessel on the bank of the creek where it had been placed.

Police Press Officer, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan said the submersible vessel is currently under guard. And a team of investigators from the Criminal Investigations Department, with assistance from the Guyana Defense Force Coast Guards, will be deployed to the location early today to continue investigation.