What Hurricane? Jamaica Tourism Sector Booming

Despite a record hurricane season Jamaica’s tourism sector is growing by leaps and bounds, attracting levels of local and foreign investments never seen before

according to Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett.

“In fact, three hotels will be having official openings . . . right here in Montego Bay – Zoëtry, Breathless and Jewel Grande,” he said.

In addition, Bartlett said his Ministry will continue to roll out initiatives to diversify the tourism product through the five linkages networks – Gastronomy, Health and Wellness, Sports and Entertainment, Knowledge, and Shopping – to attract more visitors to the island as well as generate additional earnings.

“While encouraging sector growth, we are putting in place the infrastructure to leverage this powerful sector to improve the socio-economic conditions of our people at all levels of the society, drive new growth in our communities and generate jobs,” Bartlett added.