Irish Billionaire Proves there is a Benevolent Side to Capitalism

Irish billionaire Denis O’Brien is no stranger to chaos and disaster. As the founder and chairman of telecommunications giant Digicel, he’s expanded his business into regions of the world facing earthquakes (in Haiti), riots (in Tonga) and coups (in Fiji).

So in September when Hurricanes Irma and Maria slammed into nearly half of his Caribbean markets destroying buildings, snapping cell towers like matchsticks — and worse — he sprung into action.

“It was all hands on deck,” O’Brien, who founded Digicel in Jamaica in 2001, said. “We were kind of an NGO and a commercial business all in one go.” Out of 22 countries and territories that Digicel offers service in, between Irma and Maria, 10 faced cell tower damage of some kind. Among those, the most affected were Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos and Dominica.

Once the storms passed, Digicel deployed over 140 people to not only help begin rebuilding the cell networks but also to start providing humanitarian relief to islanders.

“I can’t compare this to anything I’ve ever been through in life — nothing,” Digicel’s Dominica CEO, Nikima Royer Jno Baptiste, said. The tiny, mountainous island nation of Dominica (population: 74,000) was spared by Hurricane Irma, but hit days later by Maria’s 150 mile per hour Category 5 winds, causing landslides and reportedly killing more than 30 people.

The storm destroyed nearly a quarter of all buildings on the 290 square mile island, and all 55 of Digicel’s cell towers in the country suffered some sort of damage, cutting off connectivity for the country’s customers for at least four days following the storm. “It’s not the weight of a company, it’s the weight of an entire country; on you and your team because connectivity is so important,” she said.

Royer Jno Baptiste, who had just taken the CEO job in April, road out Maria in a friend’s home, huddled in a bathroom for 8 hours with her friend’s family and her own. After the worst of the storm passed, she came out to find the house badly damaged.

She called her boss, regional Digicel CEO Robert Mayo-Smith, with a satellite phone that all Digicel executives have for emergencies. Then she and her husband trekked out to the Digicel office in downtown Roseau, the country’s capital. What should have been a 10 to 15 minute walk, turned into an hour-long journey, climbing over downed trees, shingles and damaged cars.

When she got there, she saw that while the main roof had been blown off, the building was still standing and a few of her employees were already waiting outside. She let them in and they all got to work. That office,Royer Jno Baptiste said, became their temporary home for the next four weeks — sleeping on cots, blankets and air mattresses and taking turns cooking for one another. At one point, they had close to 60 people in the office between local team members, their families, their friends as well as the relief teams that came in to help.

Additional Digicel team members arrived on Dominica within 24 hours, and over the next several weeks close to 100 in total came. Thanks to them, 37 out of the 55 cell services have regained service; they expect to have 45 back by the end of November, which will equal about 85 percent coverage, up from zero directly after the storm.

O’Brien, meanwhile, first visited Dominica Sept. 26, eight days after the hurricane hit, to meet with Dominica’s prime minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, who had also lost his home in the storm. Skerrit had appeared the week before at the United Nations General Assembly in New York declaring an “international humanitarian emergency.” After that meeting, O’Brien committed Digicel to build seven schools, each will include one large classroom that will be able to double as a hurricane shelter, and 360 homes in one of the worst damaged areas on the island, the Kalinago territory, which is home to the only indigenous Carib population left in the Caribbean.

The houses Digicel puts up will be for the families of children who attend the schools that they are also rebuilding. “If they don’t get their kids back into school they won’t be able to work, and the whole economic cycle doesn’t get moving again,” said O’Brien, who expects all the homes to be built in the next three to four months. Everything will be built to the latest specifications for hurricane safety.

“There’s no point in building structures that will not be able to withstand Category 4, Category 5 hurricanes, because the frequency is going to be far greater because of climate change,” O’Brien said. In Dominica, Anguilla, and the British Virgin Islands, each of his 113 employees got a Caterpillar generator, and an additional one month’s salary. Customers also got a $10 credit on their phones to make necessary calls.

The bulk of aid from Digicel, an estimated $2 million conservatively, is going to Dominica, Digicel estimates. Compared to the other countries that were badly damaged, Dominica is the only one of the group that is completely independent and not a part of another country or its commonwealth. Though, Digicel has also provided support to those countries including: rebuilding a senior citizens home and donating computers to a high school in Anguilla, and contributing $100,000 worth of building materials and providing a generator able to power 10,000 homes in the British Virgin Islands.

“Our game is if we invest in a country we want to make a meaningful point of difference in the country over a prolonged period of time,” O’Brien said. “Not one year — maybe 10 years, maybe 20 years.”

O’Brien got a major taste for the havoc that a natural disaster could wreak upon one of his markets during the earthquake in Haiti in 2010. There Digicel built 150 schools and he personally funded the restoration of Port-au-Prince’s 19th-century Iron Market. “If I ever sell my business, I would still be in Haiti building schools,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien, who has an estimated net worth of $5.2 billion, has built his business around endearing himself to the masses, as FORBES wrote in a 2008 cover story profiling him.

“Get big fast. [Damn] the cost. Be brave. Go over the cliff. [The competition] doesn’t have the balls.” Since starting Digicel he’s expanded the telecom company to 31 markets in the Caribbean, but also South and Central America and Oceania.

Another big telecom carrier in the Caribbean, FLOW, which is owned by Cable and Wireless Communications, a subsidiary of billionaire John Malone’s Liberty Global launched the Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation on Sept. 29 and made an initial donation of $500,000 to go toward rebuilding efforts throughout the Caribbean.

Cruise lines Royal Caribbean, controlled by Norwegian billionaire Arne Wilhelmsen, and Carnival, controlled by billionaire Micky Arison, donated their ships to deliver supplies in the immediate aftermath and have made pledges to donate more than $10 million to relief around the Caribbean.

When Dominica prime minister Skerrit spoke at the U.N. General Assembly in September, he made a direct appeal to other countries for help fighting climate change: “We as a country and as a region did not start this war against nature. We did not provoke it. The war has come to us,” he said. “We must all live up to our obligations and commitments to do more. Inaction, and even inadequate action, destroys lives.”

O’Brien echoed prime minister Skerrit’s words too, as this likely won’t be the last time that Digicel, and the rest of the Caribbean, faces these extraordinary storms. “Unfortunately,” O’Brien said. “Wealthy parts of the world are wrecking the climate and the poor are suffering.”

From Forbes Magazine Feature