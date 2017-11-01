Maria Who? We are the New Gold Standard Passport: Dominica Official

SHANGHAI, China — The fact that Dominica was devastated by Hurricane by Maria didn’t seem to diminish that island nation’s Citizenship-by-Investment chief from proclaiming it’s the new gold standard in the Caribbean.

According to Emmanuel Nanthan, head of the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) in Dominica, its rapid improvements in processing-efficiency and public perception in the market, coupled with a simultaneous decline in St Kitts and Nevis’ reputation means that Dominica is now the premium brand in the Caribbean.

Interviewed during the 2017 China Offshore Conference in Shanghai, Nanthan said, “With all due respect to my friends and colleagues at the St Kitts and Nevis CIU, they are no longer the platinum brand in the Caribbean; Dominica is,” Investment Migration Insider reported.

Nanthan suggested the introduction by St. Kitts and Nevis of the Hurricane Relief Fund reduced donation option, intended to increase interest in the St Kitts and Nevis CIP, is having the opposite effect.

“In recent weeks, several international marketing agents have told me they are doing more Dominica applications than ever before, even with the lowered cost of St Kitts, because the Caribbean media’s negative reaction to the Hurricane Relief Fund has harmed St Kitts’ reputation.

“Dominica now has a better reputation, and applicants appear willing to pay a premium for it,” he explained.

What he didn’t mention was that storm wrecked Dominica has become a major recpipent of hurricane aid from the international community.