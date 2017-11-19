New Miami-Grand Bahama Ferry Service Launched



FLORIDA, USA – A new direct ferry service from Miami to Freeport, Grand Bahama, has been launched by FRS Caribbean.

The highspeed craft, San Gwann, which was operating between Miami and Bimini Island, has added the second route that will get passengers to Grand Bahama Island in just 3 hours.

The 427-passenger vessel is equipped with bars in both passenger decks and a duty-free shop. Guests can also purchase excursions, like water activities available from kayak, paddle boarding, jet skiing, and snorkeling on Grand Bahama Island

FRS Caribbean, part of the FRS Group, expressed thanks to the Government of the Bahamas for itsaritime connections between Florida and the Bahamas,” the company said.