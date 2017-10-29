It’s Not Over Yet as New Storm Drenches Cuba, Bahamas

And now there’s Tropcal Storm Philippe which the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said has formed in the Caribbean, bringing heavy rains to Cuba and the Bahamas while potentially threatening parts of Florida that are just beginning to recover from a succession of fierce storms.

In an active season marked by three powerful named hurricanes, Tropical Storm Philippe gathered steam Saturday and appeared to be menacing parts of the Caribbean. The NHC issued a tropical storm warning for at least six Cuban provinces, northwestern Bahamas and the Cayman Islands.

At least four inches of rainfall is forecast for those areas, and “may produce life threatening flash floods and mudslides,” the NHC warned.

The storm, which is expected to hit within the next 12-18 hours, is blowing winds of up to 40 miles per hour, with additional strengthening a possibility. Wind gusts were felt near Key West, an area battered by Hurricane Irma just weeks ago.

The NHC said that South Florida, including the Keys, could see up to six inches of rain through Sunday, with flash flooding risk.

To make matters possibly worse, the National Weather Service said another system was taking aim at the East Coast, on the five year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy. That storm is expected to bring heavy wind and rains to parts of the mid-Atlantic coast, and could even mix with Tropical Storm Philippe

TROPICAL STORM SELMA HITS EL SALVADOR

Sill another weather front, Tropical Storm Selma made landfall on the coast of El Salvador near the Central American nation’s capital, bringing strong winds, heavy rains and dangerous ocean swells but is expected to be gone by Sunday.

The US National Hurricane Centre said it had maximum sustained winds of 65km/h and was heading north at 15km

The storm was forecast to dump heavy rains over El Salvador, southern Guatemala and southern Honduras, threatening flash floods.