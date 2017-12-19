Now Grenada in Diplomatic Passport Row

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada — St. Kitts appears not to be the only Caribbean nation with a diplomatic passport scandal. According to local reports, a 40-year-old wealthy Pakistani national has been issued a Grenada diplomatic passport by the current administration of Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell.

The individual has been identified as Fahad Sultan Ahmed, born on May 14, 1977, in Karachi, who reportedly obtained a Grenada diplomatic passport two years ago. However, he is not named in any official diplomatic capacity at the Grenada High Commission in London, nor does he hold any other portfolio or assignment anywhere for Grenada.

This latest revelation follows allegations earlier this year that Henley and Partners, an advisory firm that plays a major role in promoting the citizenship by investment (CBI) programme run by Grenada, was involved in an alleged scheme to obtain a diplomatic passport from the government of Grenada for a Ukrainian businessman, in exchange for a payment of US$1 million.

According to leaked text messages between Mitchell and the chair of Grenada’s Citizenship by Investment Committee, Kaisha Ince, a Trinidadian attorney, the report caused some consternation on Mitchell’s part, coming ahead of a general election in Grenada, which must be called within the next few months.

WhatsApp messages purportedly exchanged between Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell and chair of Grenada’s Citizenship by Investment Committee, Kaisha Ince

In the messages, which Mitchell now claims were fabricated by the opposition National Democratic Congress, he asked Ince to “Speak to Chris”, believed to be Christian Kalin, the chairman of Henley and Partners. Ince responded to Mitchell that she had done so and they “will put pressure on this blog writer to take the article down”, something they signally failed to do.

Henley and Partners then proceeded to compound the problem by issuing a demonstrably false press statement, which, along with the allegations of Ukrainian involvement, has led to attention being given to the matter by US authorities.

Henley and Partners was later accused of conspiring to assassinate a Maltese journalist who was killed by a car bomb in October.

Kalin was named by Daphne Caruana Galizia’s children as being part of a “gang of crooks” who sought to “financially cripple” the prominent journalist.

“There was a gang of crooks, including Christian Kalin of Henley and Partners, and lawyers at Mischon de Reya in London, who conspired with politicians in Malta to financially cripple my mother with one vexatious lawsuit after another,” Matthew Caruana Galizia posted on Facebook.

Mishcon De Reya, the law firm that represents Henley and Partners, was reportedly instrumental in obtaining a UK residence visa for Fahad Sultan Ahmed.

The New Today newspaper in Grenada pointed out in an editorial that it is not aware of the criteria used by the government to designate foreigners to serve as Grenada diplomats.

“Too many things seem to be done in the dark and middle of the night when the nation is asleep. It is said that only a handful of persons in this country know the persons who have been accredited around the world as diplomats of Grenada,” it said, adding, “The people have a right to know who are all the persons with diplomatic passports that are representing them internationally.”

According to The New Today, the issue of diplomatic passport to non-nationals is allegedly a lucrative business for some politicians, with the price tag for landing a diplomatic posting as a full-fledged ambassador put at up to US$1 million.

“Are we seeing a return to the decade of the ‘roaring 2000’, which was marked by Grenada doing business with the likes of convicted and imprisoned fraudster, Ambassador Eric Resteiner?” the newspaper asked.

The Grenada government claimed in October that it “does not even have a diplomatic passport programme in the first place, and is therefore not in the business of selling diplomatic passports to anyone.”

However, again this assertion is contradicted by history and the granting of Grenada diplomatic passports in questionable circumstances by previous administrations led by current prime minister, Dr Keith Mitchell, has been dealt with extensively in leaked diplomatic cables from the US embassy in Bridgetown, published by Wikileaks.