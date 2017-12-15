Pilot Feared Dead, Wife Rescued After Bahamas Plane Crash

NASSAU, Bahamas — The United States Coast Guard is searching for a 57-year-old man after hoisting his wife to safety when the single-engine plane he was piloting crash landed 18 miles northwest of Freeport, Bahamas.

The two, whose names were not released, are believed to be American.

The Coast Guard said the Cessna 210 airplane, which was travelling from Gainesville, Florida, to North Eleuthera, The Bahamas, had mechanical issues and an emergency landing was made northwest of Freeport.

A search and rescue team, which included police, US Coast Guard and the Bahamas Customs Department Marine Section, responded to the crash.

A seaplane rescued the 60-year-old woman from the water. Shortly after, a Coast Guard helicopter crew arrived on the scene, hoisted her from the seaplane and transferred her to emergency medical services, who then transported her to the Rand Memorial Hospital in Freeport.

The woman was later airlifted to the United States for further medical treatment.