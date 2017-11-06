PM Harris looks forward to maintaining ties with recently re-elected Japanese PM

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, has extended his best wishes and congratulations to His Excellency Shinzo Abe on his re-election as prime minister of Japan.

Prime Minister Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition retained its two-thirds majority in the Parliament’s lower house in the snap election held on Oct. 22.

In a congratulatory letter to Abe, Harris said “your electoral victory is testament to the confidence your people repose in your leadership and the ability of your party to lead Japan in these challenging times. I am confident that this renewed trust will inspire you to execute your duties with distinction as you work assiduously to safeguard a prosperous and peaceful future for your people, and the stability and security of the Asia-Pacific region and the international community.”

Prime Minister Harris further stated: “I am particularly pleased to continue working with you, as Japan and St. Kitts and Nevis have maintained excellent ties over the years underpinned by our shared values and interests. It is in this vein that I assure you of my federation’s commitment to strengthen all areas of our bilateral relations and to deepen even more the bonds of friendship, cooperation and dialogue that exist between our people and government.”

Prime Minister Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party won 284 of the 465 seats in the lower house, while its junior coalition partner, Komeito, added 29 seats, giving the ruling coalition a two-thirds majority.