PM Harris praises strength of people in Antigua and Barbuda in independence congratulatory letter

From the press unit of the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, praises the strong resolve of the people of Antigua and Barbuda in extending hearty congratulations to the government and people of the twin-island state on its 36th anniversary of Independence Nov. 1.

Prime Minister Harris, in a congratulatory letter to Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne, notes that “the theme selected for this year’s celebration, “Unite to Rebuild – Antigua and Barbuda Independence 2017,” is reflective of the strong resolve by your people to rebuild in the wake of the recent passage of hurricanes Irma and Maria. Natural disasters of this nature underscore the vulnerability of small island states like ours and pose a threat to our existence. The drive to unite and rebuild is therefore a clarion call to the people of the wider region!”

Harris further writes, “As you celebrate the 36th Anniversary of Independence, I pray Almighty God’s blessing and protection on you and the people of Antigua and Barbuda. May you grow in strength and prosperity in the difficult weeks and months ahead.”

Antigua and Barbuda became an independent state within the Commonwealth of Nations Nov. 1, 1981.