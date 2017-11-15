Premier Amory represents St. Kitts and Nevis at Jamaican conference

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

Bassetterre, St. Kitts – The premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration, the Honourable Vance Amory, is presently in Kingston, Jamaica, representing St. Kitts and Nevis at the 2017 High Level Caribbean Forum Nov. 16. The conference, which will be held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, is being organized by the International Monetary Fund in partnership with the government of Jamaica.

The conference, under the theme “Unleashing Growth and Strengthening Resilience in the Caribbean,” will address the unique issues the Caribbean region is facing, as well as the opportunities that can be found within the region to cope with the ever-changing global landscape.

Premier Amory is attending the forum on behalf of Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris, who has opted to remain in the federation to attend to important matters of state.

The senior minister will be among some 300 current and former regional heads of government, finance ministers, Central Bank governors and private sector representatives, as well as senior staff of the IMF and other international organizations at the one-day event. IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and Jamaican Prime Minister the Hon. Andrew Holness will be the keynote speakers at the opening ceremony.

Four areas of discussion are scheduled for the conference: “The Caribbean Growth Challenge: Crime and Youth Unemployment,” “Fiscal Policy and Political Cycles,” and “The Financial Sector: Stability and Growth Trade-offs, and Challenges and Opportunities in the Caribbean.”

Each discussion will feature presentations by a wide cross-section of local, regional and international stakeholders.