Security Council Membership: Romania Offers Bribe to Antigua?

Romania, in promoting its candidacy for membership to the UN Security Council, had representatives in the Caribbean last week offering qualified Antiguan and Barbudan students college scholarships.

Twenty full scholarships are being offered the government of Romania for the 2018-2019 academic year.

According to a statement from prime minister’s office, the government of Romania is in the process of formulating a memorandum that would offer 10 full scholarships in the field of medicine and a further 10 in the social sciences discipline to qualified students. All of the courses will be instructed in English.

The development follows the recent visit of a two-member delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, headed by Ambassador-at-large Daniela Gitman.

Browne expressed gratitude to the delegation during his remarks noting that the memorandum is a valuable investment to the nation’s human resource.

The prime minister also affirmed his government’s support for Romania’s candidacy and further underscored Antigua’s willingness to work together with the Romanian Government to strengthen our political, economic, cultural and people-to-people relations.

The delegation also paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Tourism, Foreign Affairs and Immigration, Honourable Charles Fernandez.