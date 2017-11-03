St. Kitts and Nevis extends congratulations to Dominica on its 39th anniversary of independence

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

Basseterre, St. Kitts – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris extends sincere congratulations to the government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica, who today celebrate their 39th anniversary of independence.

The mountainous island of Dominica gained its independence from Great Britain Nov. 3, 1978.

Prime Minister Harris’ congratulatory letter to Dominica’s Prime Minister the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit reads in part:

This milestone can be regarded as ‘bitter-sweet’ in the aftermath of the passage of Hurricane Maria, which wreaked havoc on your beloved country.

Indeed, the occurrence of natural disasters of this nature underscores the vulnerability of small island states like ours and poses a threat to our very existence. We are left limited options beyond mobilizing our scarce limited resources, to fuel the drive to unite and focus heavily on the rebuilding process.

As you celebrate this significant milestone, it is worthwhile to consider the many accomplishments of your proud nation. It is also a time to reflect on the numerous challenges that stand in the way of progress, and build the requisite resolve to overcome them.

I pray Almighty God’s blessing and protection on you and the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica. May you grow in strength and prosperity in the difficult weeks and months ahead.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ prime minister ended his congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Skerrit with wishes of his well-being and the continued prosperity of his nation.