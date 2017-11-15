Photo: St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister Harris said in the National Assembly yesterday that his government strives, through the Citizenship by Investment Program, to “build the country and find avenues in a challenging world, to have appropriate, legitimate foreign investment coming into the country to assist us with our nation-building tasks.”

St. Kitts and Nevis receives highest honour at Global Citizen Awards ceremony

From the Office of the Prime Minister

St. Kitts and Nevis has been prized the “World’s Most Innovative Investment Immigration Programme” for its Citizenship by Investment Programme at the Russian Global Citizen Awards Ceremony. The awards ceremony is an annual event recognising the best governments, companies and individuals who have excelled in investment, freedom of movement and residence services.

Held at Moscow’s prestigious Ritz Carlton Nov. 15, the event was attended by world experts of private banking, family office, residency and economic citizenship in Russia.

An acknowledgement of the longstanding contribution the programme has made to the economic citizenship industry since its inception in 1984, the award was issued to St. Kitts and Nevis in addition to the other categories in the event’s schedule.

On receipt of what was considered the highest honour at the Global Citizen Awards Ceremony, Prime Minister for St. Kitts and Nevis the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris made the following comments:

“This award is the culmination of many years refining and improving our processes, and adapting to the growing needs of the global citizen. Receiving an award which acknowledges the forward-thinking approach and the agility of our programme is reinforcement that we are leaders, not just in the world of economic citizenship, but in what we have to offer to the global citizen.”

The Russian Global Citizen Awards Ceremony was devised with the intent to recognise those who have made significant contributions to assisting clients around the world to live more mobile lives with greater opportunity. The awards were celebrated in conjunction with the seventh Moscow Family Office Forum – an event that covered topics that included real estate investment, risk management, taxation, relocation and family office trends.

St. Kitts and Nevis was recently acknowledged as the world’s strongest programme in due diligence, as presented in a special report by the Financial Times’ Professional Wealth Management publication.

To read more about the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme, visit www.ciu.gov.kn.