St. Kitts & Nevis Named to Travel Hot Spot List

NEW YORK, USA – Protravel International, one of the travel industry’s leading luxury travel agencies has shared some favourite fall and winter travel tips from its best-in-class agents. And seven Caribbean islands are on the list of hotspots.

“Particularly for our East Coast clients, the Caribbean is a very popular vacation destination, in part, due to the proximity for a long-weekend getaway, convenient flights, warm weather, and beautiful beaches. We want to make sure travelers are aware that over 70 percent of the destinations in the Caribbean were not affected by the recent hurricanes and are open for business,” said Gail Grimmett, President of Protravel International.

“As the temperatures start to drop, our pros are happy to offer some hot tips for great getaways.”

The Bahamas – Eleuthera or Paradise Island

“Harbour Island, Eleuthera, is my favorite quiet island with beautiful bright pink sand beaches along its eastern shore. Travelers can enjoy horseback riding on the beach, diving, boat charters to other small islands, and good food.” – Diane Beber, Protravel (Miami, FL)

“Another great place in the Caribbean is the One & Only Ocean Club on Paradise Island in the Bahamas – it is completely renovated and simply beautiful!” – Ann St Hilaire, Protravel (New York, NY)

The Dominican Republic

“When visiting the Caribbean, my favourite resort is Tortuga Bay Resort & Club in the Dominican Republic, which just reopened on November 1 after a complete renovation.

Its luxurious beachfront villas offer privacy and its oceanfront golf courses, breathtaking panoramic ocean views. In the Dominican Republic, resorts did not sustain hurricane damage and the area offers great activities for the entire family.”– Ann St Hilaire, Protravel (New York, NY)

St Kitts & Nevis

“Both St. Kitts and Nevis are great destinations for a warm getaway in the fall or winter with the entire family or just your partner. Nevis is the smaller of the two islands and known for its old-style charm and beautiful beaches, but also for being very green.

St Kitts is great for active travelers who want to discover its rainforest mountains or for visitors who want to enjoy their time on the beaches of white, gray, and black sands. Opening in November, Park Hyatt St. Kitts is an ultra-luxury hotel in the heart of Banana Bay.” – Denise Bonnici, Protravel (New York, NY)

Antigua

“Antigua has it all: sightseeing, museums, nightlife, water sports, wildlife adventures, and relaxation. I recommend a stay at Jumby Bay Island, Antigua, for the unique private island setting amid tropical foliage and pristine white beaches and the colorful starfish that come so close to shore. The resort is known for its fabulous villas with private pools and its exceptional food.” – Paula Rybacki, Protravel (Florida Keys)

St Lucia

“St Lucia offers travelers a memorable high-end luxury experience and a variety of boutique accommodations. It is the perfect island for adventurers and hiking enthusiasts with its tapered mountains, the Pitons, on its west coast, volcanic beaches, and trails leading through the rainforest to some of its magnificent waterfalls. An absolute must to be able to get around the island: a rental car.” – Elaine Pesky, Protravel (New York, NY)

Barbados

“Travelers should consider a trip to Barbados, a cruise ship port with colonial buildings, great beaches, botanical gardens, where they can enjoy afternoon tea, the national sport, cricket, or visit the Harrison’s Cave formation.

Barbados is known for its white and pink sand beaches, laid back atmosphere, and touch of British gentility. For clients who desire to stay at a boutique hotel, the Colony Club is a great choice and provides wonderful ambience, fine food, service, and tennis courts.” – Loesken Vanderpoel, Protravel (Chicago, IL)

Canouan

“The small Caribbean island of Canouan, belonging to St Vincent and the Grenadines, is a great vacation destination with its beautiful white beaches and calm waters just 20 minutes from Barbados.

The island is small and the perfect place for a romantic getaway to relax and rejuvenate your senses. I recommend a stay at the Pink Sands Club, which is a romantic and glamorous luxury beach hotel with five-star dining and stunning ocean views.” – Frank Toth, Protravel (New York, NY)