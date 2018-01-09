St. Kitts and Nevis, Republic of Gabonese establish diplomatic relations

From SKNIS

London, England – At a ceremony in London at the Gabonese Embassy, the high commissioner of St. Kitts and Nevis and the ambassador of the Gabonese Republic signed a joint communique officially establishing diplomatic relations. The joint communiqué formalising ties between the two countries “marks another significant milestone for the federation and progresses the government’s commitment to expand its diplomatic footprint in Africa.”

The Ambassador of Gabon H.E Aichatou S. Aoudou exalted the establishment of diplomatic relations by committing herself to the nourishment of the relations in London and beyond. She further noted “the Gabonese Republic and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis will work together to establish deeper relationship and move toward a visa-free regime soon for citizens entering both countries.” H.E. Ambassador Aoudou expressed best wishes to St. Kitts and Nevis and “hoped that both countries continue to cooperate with each other and prosper.”

High Commissioner Isaac informed the Gabonese representatives of his country’s desire to deepen relations with the African community. He spoke of the smooth and efficient cooperation between the Gabonese Republic and the High Commission of St. Kits and Nevis in preparing for the establishment of diplomatic relations. Isaac welcomed the idea of both countries sharing expertise and best practices in areas such as tourism as both country’s share a similar tourism brand message of unspoilt natural beauty. Both envoys also called for increased bilateral and multilateral cooperation across important matters such as tourism, education and climate change.

Isaac, on behalf of Foreign Minister Brantley, extended an invitation for the Gabonese foreign minister and ambassador to visit the federation. The Gabonese envoy reciprocated and pledged to advance the spirit of cooperation enshrined in the joint communiqué.