Stansfield Scott Exhibit the Humanitarian Side of Capitalism

TAMPA, Florida – In the wake of the current hurricane season the food services firm Stansfeld Scott reached out to their distribution partners from each of the affected islands and determined that all employees were safe but many had experienced some degree of personal loss especially regarding their homes.

On September 22, 2017, Stansfeld Scott launched their Caribbean Hurricane Relief Fund, pledging containers filled with building and emergency supplies to be sent to a few of the most severely impacted islands.

“For Stansfeld Scott, many of these people are not nameless. They are our friends and colleagues who work with our brands daily,” noted Brian Cabral, president/CEO of Stansfeld Scott.

“We wanted to assist them, their families and communities with essential building supplies to ease their transition to normalcy.”

With the support and generosity of almost all Stansfeld Scott suppliers along with key logistics partners, the fund has surpassed the initial goal (US$125) and has reached US$150 000. Procurement of some items in short supply has delayed filling the containers, but the first of six 20-foot containers of building supplies is scheduled to ship mid-November.

Distribution of supplies is being coordinated through local trading partners. It has been a truly collaborative and fulfilling initiative for the Stansfeld Scott team. The storms have passed and most of the debris has been cleared, but the arduous task of rebuilding is ongoing.

Direct communication, understanding of the local situation and cooperation is paramount. Stansfeld Scott understands these fundamentals and will continue to work with their distributors on their road to recovery as their Caribbean partners rebuild not only their islands but also their lives.