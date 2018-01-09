Trinidad & Tobago to Get First Woman Head-of-State

PORT OF SPAIN– Trinidad and Tobago looks set to get its first female President, with a judge nominated to succeed Anthony Carmona as the next head of state. Meantime, another female jurist will today become Barbados’ next head of state.

Madame Justice Paula-Mae Weekes, who currently serves as a Court of Appeal judge in the Turks and Caicos Islands, is the Trinidad and Tobago government’s choice to fill the position which will be left vacant when Carmona’s five-year term ends in March.

At the exact time the deadline for head of state nominations in Trinidad and Tobago expired, the installation of Barbados’ eighth Governor General is set to begin.

Appeals Court Judge Sandra Mason – who, in keeping with tradition will be conferred the title of Dame – replaces Sir Elliot Belgrave who retired on July 1, 2017.

Minister in the Office of the T&T Prime Minister, Stuart Young, said Weekes name had been put forward during a meeting between Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar last Friday.

He said the Opposition at that stage did not put forward a nominee – although it has until 4 pm. today to make a submission – and Persad-Bissessar had asked for time to discuss the government’s choice with Opposition members.

“I can say without fear of contradiction that her reaction to the government’s nominee was a very positive one and a very buoyant one and then she immediately said she would need to serve the tenants of democracy and go back to the members of her caucus and have a discussion with them,” Young said, adding that the government was hoping it would be a unanimous and unopposed process.

The Electoral College meets on January 19 to elect the new President.

And whether or not the Opposition puts forward a nominee, Weekes is highly likely to become the country’s next President based on the government’s majority vote in the Electoral College, which is made up of all members of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Young said Weekes was the Rowley-led administration’s only choice to become the country’s sixth President, based on her qualifications, availability and competence.