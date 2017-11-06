Trump Effect Keeping British Tourists from Visiting America

America’s so called “special relationship with Britain may not be so special anymore and you can blame it on President Trump. More than a quarter (27 percent) of UK holidaymakers say they are less likely to visit the United States while Donald Trump is president.

And just six percent of people say they’re more likely to book a trip across the pond while the controversial president is in the White House.

The figures are the findings of a survey published to mark the opening of trade show World Travel Market (WTM) at the Excel exhibition centre in London, which polled 1,025 holidaymakers and 1,622 travel trade executives.

The research also found that 40 precent of travel trade executives disagree that America “is a country to do business with” while President Trump is in power. Around one in six (16 percent) say he has had the biggest impact on their organisation in the past year.

The survey findings are not the first to suggest that Mr Trump’s election is affecting tourist travel to the U S.

Online travel firm Kayak reported a 30 percent fall in searches for flights to the US when the result of the presidential election was confirmed in November last year.

A drop-off in tourism will result in 4.3 million fewer visitors to the US this year, worth 7.4 billion US dollars in lost revenue, the Global Business Travel Association has predicted.

WTM London spokesman Paul Nelson said: “There is now clear evidence that some people are being put off visiting the US and some of travel’s top executives are concerned about the Trump effect on their businesses….”