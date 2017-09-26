Trump to Puerto Rico

US President Donald Trump, breaking his silence on the catastrophe in Puerto Rico, has vowed federal assistance is on its way and he will soon follow it.

Trump announced that he will visit Puerto Rico next Tuesday (Oct. 3), saying it was the earliest he could reach the battered island.

Taking to Twitter, his apparent main means of communication, the President said: “Thank you to Carmen Yulín Cruz, the Mayor of San Juan, for your kind words on FEMA etc. We are working hard. Much food and water there/on way,” he wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning, moments after Yulín Cruz appeared on CNN’s “New Day.” This alone proves Trump still watches the network he terms “fake news.”

Sharing harrowing details of rescue efforts in her city, Yulín Cruz praised the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s “great job” and “logistics help.”

“Our bodies are so tired, but our souls are so full of strength that we will get to everyone we can get to,” she said.

Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico last week lashing the island with Irma-level winds, drenching it in Harvey-level flooding, crippling communications, decimating buildings and damaging a dam that puts downstream residents at risk of catastrophe. Without power and communications for much of the island, millions of people have been cut off from the world since the hurricane hit.