T&T PM Denies Corruption Charge, To Take Legal Action

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago – Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he intends to pursue legal action against Member of Parliament Dr Roodal Moonilal, based on “false and malicious statements.

The statements by Moonilal, who represents Oropouche East, suggested that payments were being made by AV Drilling to the Prime Minister and/or his wife.

“The Honourable Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley states categorically that there is no truth to any suggestion that either he, or his wife, or anyone whatsoever on his behalf, received any wire transfer or cheque payment or any payment whatsoever, from or on behalf of AV Drilling,” said a release from the Office of the Prime Minister.

“The Honourable Prime Minister and his wife state without hesitation and without fear of contradiction that neither of them operates any foreign bank account outside of Trinidad and Tobago. Any and all statements, innuendoes or assertions however made by Dr Roodal Moonilal or any other person contradictory to this are nothing but patent falsehoods concocted by such persons as a deliberate slanderous conspiracy for self-serving political gain.”

The statement said the Prime Minister “intends to pursue legal action against those who have re-published this falsehood and has already so instructed his Attorneys”.

The Board of Petrotrin continues to deal with the allegations of overpayment for oil and the Government awaits the outcome of their actions.

“This Government’s track record against corruption speaks for itself and the Honourable Prime Minister assures that he will defend his family and his good name to the fullest extent that the law provides.”

The release also noted that Moonilal has declined to take ownership of statements reportedly made.