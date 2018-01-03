Two 4.5 Magnitude Earthquakes Hit T&T 30 Minutes Apart

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Wednesday January 3, 2018 – Two 4.5 magnitude earthquakes were recorded off Trinidad and Tobago in the early hours of this morning, less than a half hour apart. However, neither resulted in any damage or injury, according to initial reports.

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Seismic Research Centre reported that the first one occurred around 2:29 a.m.

Its location was put at 55 km north northwest of Trinidad’s capital, Port of Spain; 66 km northwest of Arima, Trinidad; and 95 km west of Tobago’s capital, Scarborough.

Some residents reported hearing a rumbling and feeling the tremor.