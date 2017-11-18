UK assures CARIFORUM it will honour EPA commitments 

Joint statement on the meeting of the UK, CARIFORUM states on future trade relations

T h ursday 16 N ovember 2017, Greg Hands, t he Honourable M i niste r r espo n sible for T rade Po l i cy i n the Un i ted Kingdo m (UK) met w i t h the Honou r a b le M ini sters and r epres en ta tiv es of the CAR I FORU M States to di scuss t h e t rad e rel ationship between the U K and th e CAR I FO RU M S t a t es as t he UK l eaves the E u ropean U nion. The E cono m ic Part n ersh i p A g reeme n t (EPA) between th e CAR I FORU M Stat e s (A n tigua a nd Ba r buda, T he Bahamas , Ba r bados , Be l ize, Domi n ica , Domin i c an Re pu blic, G r enada , Guy a n a , Ha iti, J amaica , Sa i n t L u c ia , S t V in cent and the G r e n adines, St Kitts and N evis, Sur i name an d Tr i n i d a d an d T obago) a nd t h e Europea n Unio n (EU) and its Membe r Sta t e s was s i gned i n a n d h as been prov i s i ona ll y ap pl ie d s i nce 2008 . T he UK i s i n t h e process of ex i t i n g the EU . Wh i l e the UK r ema i ns a member of the E U, trad e between the CAR I F OR UM States an d the U K w i ll cont i nu e to ta ke place und e r the term s of the CAR I FOR UM • E U E P A. T he CARIFORUM Ministers w elco me d t h e UK’s comm i tmen t to the CARIFORUM-E U EPA and it s i ntent i o n to av o i d d is ruption for it s trading p a rtne rs a s i t w i t hdra w s fr om t h e EU . The C ARI FORUM M i n i ste r s a l s o w e l comed th e UK’s desi r e to ma int ain cur r e nt market ac c ess to the UK fo ll o wi ng its w i t h draw a l from the EU, and t o e n s u re co n t in uit y o f t h e effec t s o f the C A R I F O R UM-EU EPA . The tw o s i d e s agreed to p ro g r ess d is c u ss io ns to ex p lore w a y s to ensu r e that the ex i sti n g t ra d e arra n ge m ent b etween the U K a nd CAR I FOR UM State s , cu r re n t l y gove rn ed by t h e CAR I F ORUM- EU EP A, will n ot be d i sr upted b y t h e U K ‘s de p art u re from the E U. T hi s will b e a t echn ic al exercise t o ens u re co n t i nu i t y i n th ei r pr e f e r en ti al t radi n g re l a t io n ship, rather t han a n o ppo r tun i t y t o r enegoti at e exis t ing terms .